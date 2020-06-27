GOP Rep. Reed: I Think Ordering COVID Patients into Nursing Home ‘Will Be a Vector’ ‘Where Most of the Deaths Came from’

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Tom Reed (R-NY) stated that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) “ordered the death of at least 10,000 of our parents and grandparents by sending them, coronavirus-positive into the nursing home setting,” and that in states where people with coronavirus were sent into nursing homes, “that will be a vector of the virus that I think will be proven to be where most of the deaths came from.”

Reed said Cuomo “is a great showboat, when it comes to holding press conferences. but when you look at his record on nursing homes, he ordered the death of at least 10,000 of our parents and grandparents by sending them, coronavirus-positive into the nursing home setting, exposing their residents and exposing the staff of those nursing homes to death by the COVID-19 virus. And I’ll just tell you, justice demands we get to the bottom of it.”

He added, “I just got to tell you, this nursing home crisis, when we get to the bottom of it, I think we’ll show that’s where the virus came in New York, New Jersey, and the other states that followed this order of sending the most susceptible populations into nursing homes with coronavirus, that will be a vector of the virus that I think will be proven to be where most of the deaths came from.”

