Gov. Cuomo: Trump Administration ‘Failed’ to Stop Coronavirus — In ‘Denial’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) said the Trump administration is “in denial” about the coronavirus pandemic, which they failed to stop.

Cuomo said, “I don’t think this is the second surge. We’re worried about a second wave. I think we’re still in the first wave, and this is a continuation of the first wave, and it was a failed effort to stop the first wave in the country. As you pointed out, New York is in a totally different place.”

He continued, “Look, if you listen to what the secretary said, if you listen to what the president says, what they said at the White House briefing, they’re saying what they said three months ago. They’re basically in denial about the problem. They don’t want to tell the American people the truth.”

He added, “This is a virus. It doesn’t respond to politics. You can’t tweet at it. You have to treat it. And we never did that.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN