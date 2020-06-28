Pelosi: ‘Definitely’ Time to Mandate Wearing Masks — ‘Real Men Wear Masks’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said wearing masks in public should be mandatory amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Host George Stephanopoulos asked, “Is it time to mandate the wearing of masks across the country?”

Pelosi said, “Definitely long overdue for that. My understanding is that the Center for Disease Control has recommended the use of masks but not require it because they don’t want to offend the president. The president should be an example. Real men wear masks. Be an example to the country and wear the mask. It’s not about protecting yourself; it’s about protecting others.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN