Jon Stewart: White Power Is Playing in Trump’s Head ‘All the Time’

Monday on ABC’s “The View,” comedian Jon Stewart said he thought the words “white power” played over and over in President Donald Trump’s head.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “We just talk about you know whose retweet of the video of his supporters yelling white power? Just out of curiosity, you think he couldn’t hear or didn’t hear what was being said? Maybe he had, you know, wax in his ear or something.”

Stewart said, “No. I think just white power is playing in his head all the time. So he hears it from somewhere else, he just thinks —I think it’s just like Muzak just kind of playing in his head all the time, so he doesn’t really listen to it. And listen, that’s The Villages in Florida. I’ve got to tell you that parade reminded me of a lot of Passover Seders I have been to. That’s pretty much how it goes. Let’s celebrate our freedom Egypt, and then you guys can curse at each other. I’ve got relatives that are to the right of Genghis Khan. So I have been to that party. It’s not a fun party.”

He continued, “I just feel like we’re in such pain. There’s so much anguish. And I think it’s clear in this election, look, what’s Donald Trump going to run on? His record? That’s not going to happen. So this is going to be— he’s going to go Father Coughlin. Like, this is going to be the single most divisive campaign we’ve ever faced. He’s going to be meth head Nixon. It’s going to be Southern Strategy, all fear-mongering. You see it right now. He’s basically just sitting in his basement, tweeting out the fear-based trolling videos. This is what it’s going to be.”

