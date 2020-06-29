Huckabee on 2020: ‘The Only Person Who Can Defeat Donald Trump Is Donald Trump’

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (R) on Monday weighed in on President Donald Trump’s chances in the upcoming 2020 presidential election as polling shows the incumbent is struggling in battleground states.

Huckabee told FNC’s “Fox & Friends” that he thinks “the only person who can defeat Donald Trump is Donald Trump,” but the former presidential candidate said Trump needs to tweak the tone of his messaging in these “very tense times” to be more of a “calming voice of reassurance.”

“I think the only person who can defeat Donald Trump is Donald Trump,” Huckabee advised. “I say that his message is the right one, but the matter in which he says it becomes critically important. We are in very tense times, and there needs to be that calming voice of reassurance. He can do that. He has done it before. And that’s the balance he has got to strike. It’s not too late.”

“I think he will win because he’s a smart guy,” he added. “He got there the first time. I think he will get there the second time. And he is running against somebody that half the time doesn’t remember what he is running for. So, yeah, I think he has got some things to course correct. But, is it too late? Or is he in that deep of trouble? It can be fixed, and I believe it will be.”

