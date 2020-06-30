Clyburn: GOP Governors in States with High COVID Numbers ‘Not Responsible for All of That’

During an interview aired on Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) said that he doesn’t think that it’s fair to blame high crime rates in certain cities on Democratic mayors, just as Republican governors in states that have been impacted by coronavirus like South Carolina, Florida, and Texas are “not responsible for all of that.”

Host Martha MacCallum asked, “One of the big issues that the country is discussing right now is the chaos that we’re seeing in a lot of our cities. One of the things that is often pointed out by Republicans in the country is that a lot of these cities, Seattle, Minneapolis, where we’re seeing a lot of devastation, New York City as well, have Democratic leadership. And they blame that, in part, for what we’re seeing. What do you say to that?”

Clyburn responded, “I’ll say there’s no more truth to that than to be found with the coronavirus, and the toll it’s taken in South Carolina, in Florida, in Texas, all of whom have Republican governors. They’re not responsible for all of that. And just because there is a correlation between a Democratic mayor and crime doesn’t mean that’s a causation. That’s almost like blaming me for being — having the skin color that I have. It may lead to certain things, but it’s not the cause of any of them.”

