Scarborough: ‘Trump Is Parroting Vladimir Putin,’ Putin’s ‘Propaganda Chiefs’

Tuesday, MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough continued to push the reports that Russian intelligence offered Afghan militants bounties to kill U.S. soldiers, and the White House knew about it but did nothing. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has denied President Donald Trump had any knowledge of a bounty.

After saying the White House is lying about what Trump and the White House knew about the Russia bounty, Scarborough accused Trump of “parroting Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Putin’s propaganda chiefs.”

“The White House is pushing two lies right now,” Scarborough proclaimed. “The first lie is the president has not been briefed on this. That’s a lie. And then, of course, you have Donald Trump’s Helsinki lie, again that the intelligence agency is fake news, which is fascinating.”

“Donald Trump is parroting Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Putin’s propaganda chiefs,” he continued. “So, here we are again with Donald Trump taking the word of an ex-KGB officer who said the collapse of Soviet communism was the greatest tragedy in the 20th century. He’s taking Vladimir Putin’s words over the words of his own intel chiefs. Willie, that’s where we still are in late 2020, and it doesn’t matter to him that young American troops have had bounties put on their heads and that the intelligence community has known about this now since 2019, and they were pushing the White House to do something in March of 2020.”

