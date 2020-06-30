St. Louis Homeowner Mark McCloskey: ‘I Saw It All Going Up in Flames’ — ‘I Was Worried I Was Going to Be Killed’

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” St. Louis homeowner Mark McCloskey made his first national TV appearance since he and his wife were captured on video appearing ready to defend their home with firearms against a mob protest in their front yard.

McCloskey said he foresaw his life and property threatened, which led to the brandishing of the firearms.

“[W]hen I saw that mob coming through the gate with their rage and their anger, I thought that we would be overrun in a second,” he said. “By the time I was out there with my rifle, the people were 20 or 30 feet from my front wall. I’ve got a low wall that separates my house from my front yard. And so, I was literally afraid that within seconds they would surmount the wall, and come into the house, kill us, burn the house down and everything that I had worked for and struggled for for the last 32 years.”

“I saw it all going up in flames, and my life destroyed in an instant,” he added. “And I did what I thought I had to do to protect my hearth, my home and my family.”

McCloskey denied race was a motivation in their action.

“To call us racist is ridiculous,” he added. “It had nothing to do with race. I wasn’t worried what the race was of the mob that came through my gate. I was worried I was going to be killed. I didn’t care what race they were.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor