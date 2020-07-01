Father of Man Killed in CHOP Zone: I Haven’t Heard from Officials, I Found out about Death from Son’s Friends

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Horace Lorenzo Anderson, whose 19-year-old son, Horace Lorenzo Anderson Jr., was killed in a shooting inside Seattle’s Capitol Hill Occupied Protest Zone (CHOP) on June 20, said that he found out about his son’s death from some of his son’s friends, no officials have reached out to him except for a recent contact from the police, and he hasn’t heard any details about his son’s death.

Anderson said that something should have been done about the zone “a long time ago.”

He further stated that the only way he found out about his son’s death was through two of his son’s friends who weren’t from Seattle, the Seattle Police Department didn’t come to him, and he hasn’t heard from any officials, including the city’s mayor. Anderson added that the police department recently reached out to him and said that he thinks if he hadn’t appeared on TV, the police never would have reached out to him.

Anderson also stated that he doesn’t know any details about his son’s death.

He also expressed his condolences for George Floyd’s family, and said that his son needed help from police and paramedics.

(h/t Daily Caller)

