Scarborough Rails Against Facebook — ‘It’s Hurting Our Politics, It’s Hurting Our Culture’

Wednesday on his MSNBC show “Morning Joe,” Joe Scarborough voiced his frustration with social media giant Facebook as advertisers are either pausing or threatening to pause their advertising with the company over how it handles what is deemed as “hate speech.”

Scarborough slammed Facebook for allowing anything to go on the site, arguing doing so is “hurting our politics” and “our culture.”

“You know, there’s no other company that is allowed to say … hey, you know what I’m going to do, I’m going to buy some property in Manhattan, and I’m just going to clear it out. I’m going to open up the gates, and people can do whatever they want to do there, and I’ve got no responsibility,” Scarborough explained. “They’re the ones that are doing it inside my gates. I just open up the gates and let them come. Nobody does that. I can’t say I’m going to buy 500 acres, and I’m just going to open up the gates and let people do whatever the hell they want to do inside those gates. If people come and they dump toxic sewage, and it seeps into the water supply, and I make $86 billion like Mark Zuckerberg by allowing people to come in and just do whatever they’re going to do on my 500 acres, I’d be held liable.”

“We simply want you to lift the immunity and hold them to the same account that small business owners are held to, that car companies are held to, that grocery stores are held to, that small restaurants are held to,” he added. “There’s no reason they should have that waiver. It’s anti-American, it’s hurting our politics, it’s hurting our culture. And yes, it’s going to harm our election process this fall if it’s not cleaned up at once.”

At the end of Scarborough’s rant, co-host Mika Brzezinski chimed in, “It’s also hurting our kids.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent