Acting U.S. Attorney: We’ve Charged 150 Cases, Assisted with ‘Hundreds’ of Local Cases on Recent Violence

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Michael Sherwin said that U.S. attorney’s offices have charged 150 cases related to property destruction and other crimes, and there have been hundreds of other cases brought on local charges through federal assistance with local officials in relation to recent violence in the country.

Sherwin said, “[P]eople can’t unilaterally decide what is right and what is wrong. And if those people do make that decision on their own and take the law into their own hands, the law will come after them and the United States will use federal resources to charge you if you’re inciting violence or destroying these monuments. That being said, under the leadership of President Trump, and the direction of the attorney general, the United States attorney’s offices across the United States have charged, to date, 150 federal cases related to, not only the destruction of federal property, but also a litany of other crimes that are really — have been lost in the shuffle.”

“In addition to the arson cases, there are several other federal charges that have been levied across the United States, throughout the United States, related to murder in California, to arson throughout the United States, and destruction of properties,” he continued. “So, I want to make it clear. Obviously, we will use all resources to protect these monuments, both in the D.C. area and throughout the United States, but we’re also using these resources, not only to charge federal cases, as you described, the 150 cases. But also, what people don’t realize is the fact that, under the direction of the attorney general, the FBI, and other federal law enforcement officials have leveraged and worked with local officials throughout the United States to charge hundreds of other cases related to local charges.”

