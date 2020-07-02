Behar: ‘Gaudy’ Trump Tower ‘Defaces Fifth Avenue’ — Black Lives Matter Mural ‘Improves the Neighborhood’

Thursday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Joy Behar went after President Donald Trump for criticizing New York City’s plan to paint “Black Lives Matter” on Fifth Avenue.

….horrible BLM chant, “Pigs In A Blanket, Fry ‘Em Like Bacon”. Maybe our GREAT Police, who have been neutralized and scorned by a mayor who hates & disrespects them, won’t let this symbol of hate be affixed to New York’s greatest street. Spend this money fighting crime instead! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2020

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg asked, “He said it is a symbol of hate. Now I just want to be clear, does the phrase Black Lives Matter — as a Black person, I’m just curious. Black Lives Matter, is that a symbol of hate to you, sir? Because I don’t hear Tiffany’s being upset about it. I don’t hear any of the stores that are along Fifth Avenue saying anything like that.”

Behar said, “Denigrate is the wrong word to use. He means deface, but he doesn’t know the right word. Really what really defaces Fifth Avenue is that gaudy, hideous, gold-infested monument to his massive ego. In my opinion, the Black Lives Matter symbol only improves the neighborhood. That’s how I see it, and by the way, when he says something about, it’s a symbol of hate, the only hate is directed at him. That’s it. That’s where the hate is going right now.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “It was just so offensive to me and disheartening, and he traffics in this race-baiting, and he traffics in this hatred. I know at one time he wanted the Black Lives Matter organization to be deemed a terrorist organization. So it’s again, this sort of red meat to his base, but we’re in different times now. I mean, you have people supporting kneeling during the national anthem. You have this, you know, people are protesting in the streets the murder of George Floyd. We’re in new times, and he doesn’t seem to get that, that the tide has turned against him. And he doesn’t understand that, and I think it’s just shameful. He’s a dinosaur in his thinking.”

