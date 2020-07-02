Pelosi: ‘I Didn’t Know About’ Bounty Intel, Intel Community ‘Should Have Brought it to Us’

During a press conference on Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said that she did not know about intelligence on potential Russian bounties on U.S. soldiers, and “it was of a consequential level that the intelligence community should have brought it to us in that way.”

Pelosi was asked, [relevant exchange begins around 17:50] “Some have said that this information should have been things that the Gang of Eight or others would have known about. That said, can you comment if you did know about this?”

Pelosi responded, “I didn’t know about it. But I will say this, it was of a consequential level that the intelligence community should have brought it to us in that way. But what is important is the president’s relationship with Russia. This is — at the same time as the White House was aware of this threat to the security of our men and women in uniform, the president was still flirting with the idea of having Russia be part of the G8, in total opposition to the wishes of the other members of the G8. … So, why was the president — why were they not raising this to a level to say to the president, this is not a good time for you to be saying Russia should be part of the G8, when in fact there is reason to suspect that Russia was threatening the security of our men and women in uniform?”

