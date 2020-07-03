Biggs: ‘Hypocrisy’ on Mount Rushmore Visits a Huge Problem for Dems

During the Fox News Channel’s coverage of President Trump’s speech at Mount Rushmore on Friday, House Freedom Caucus Chair Andy Biggs (R-AZ) stated that the Democratic Party is most exposed on the “problem of hypocrisy that they have.” Biggs specifically argued that Democrats are engaging in a double standard by criticizing President Trump for speaking at Mount Rushmore when multiple Democrats have visited the site in the past without any objections.

Biggs said, [relevant remarks begin around 5:45] “That’s the biggest problem I’ve seen — the biggest exposure of the Democrats is that problem of hypocrisy that they have. I mean, you’ve got everything from this allegation, so, yeah, it’s okay for Democrats to come, but a Republican can’t come, and you start laying that down on a whole series of violations of what I would call moral code of the United States in our country. It’s okay for the Democrats to violate that moral code, but they’re going to attack the president and the Republicans every way they can.”

