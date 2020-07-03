CNN’s Santiago: Mt. Rushmore a Monument ‘of Two Slave Owners’ on ‘Land Wrestled Away from Native Americans’

Friday on CNN’s “The Lead,” correspondent Leyla Santiago commented on President Donald Trump traveling to Mount Rushmore for an early Independence Day party and July Fourth fireworks display in front of the sculptures of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt.

Santiago said, “Kicking off the Independence Day weekend, President Trump will be at Mt. Rushmore where he’ll be standing in front of a monument of two slave owners and on land wrestled away from Native Americans. We were told he would be focusing on the effort to, quote, ‘tear down our country’s history.'”

