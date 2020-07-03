Don, Jr. Applauds President Trump’s Hard Stance on Violent Protests, Vandalism — ‘Someone Has to Be Held Accountable’

President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump, Jr., on Friday, lauded the president’s efforts to prevent violent protests and vandalism that have stemmed from George Floyd’s death while in Minneapolis police custody.

The younger Trump warned “Fox & Friends” that Democrat mayors and leaders allowing public buildings and monuments to be desecrated is a preview of “Joe Biden’s America” should he get elected.

“You see what’s happening now. They arrested the ring leader of one of these monuments. They’re starting to arrest people that are desecrating public property,” Trump, Jr. stated. “This is not stuff that would be allowed to go on, and it shouldn’t be by anyone, so him stepping up and doing that when governors or these leftist mayors who have allowed this stuff to happen in their cities when they won’t step up, someone else has to. Someone has to be held accountable. I don’t want CHOP and those kinds of zones coming into my backyard, and that’s what the left is trying to do. They want that to take over the rest of America. They don’t want rule of law, and that would be Joe Biden’s America.”

“This isn’t about racism anymore, and we have to stop pretending that it is,” he added after blasting mayors and governors for “encouraging” the burning down of their cities.

