Dem Rep. Moulton Calls on Trump to ‘Stop Acting Like a Traitor to Our Troops’; Accuses Him of ‘Treason’ with Russia Inaction

In a Sunday interview on “MSNBC Live,” Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) shared his reaction to reports that Russian intelligence offered Afghan militants bounties to kill U.S. soldiers, and the White House knew about it but did nothing.

Moulton, a former Marine, said he would like to see President Donald Trump “stop acting like a traitor to our troops” and quit being “more interested in protecting” Russia President Vladimir Putin.

“I would like to see the commander in chief stop acting like a traitor to our troops and be more interested [sic] in protecting Putin and Russia than protecting our servicemen and women who are out there on the front lines,” Moulton proclaimed. “Of course, there is a lot that needs to be done because the president is unwilling to do that because he’s been unwilling to stand up for our troops because he’s unwilling to confront Russia. In Congress, we have got to take action here. We’ve got to hold the president accountable. We’ve got to first act to protect our troops because the president’s unwilling to do so. Second, we have to hold some hearings and get to the bottom of what is going on here. I mean, let’s not forget the Republicans held countless hours, 100s of hours, 40 days of testimony over Benghazi. This is far, far more serious. And then third, we have to take action against Russia ourselves because this administration is unwilling to stand up to the greatest enemy the United States has ever faced.”

When asked to clarify on accusing President Trump of treason, Moulton doubled down.

“Treason is aiding and abetting the enemy,” he added. “Russia is the greatest enemy the United States faces. They have thousands of nuclear weapons pointed at us right now. It is the only country on Earth that could wipe out every American life in 20 minutes. And yet, the president not only is unwilling to stand up to them, he lets them go about their business putting bounties on our troops’ heads and taking no action whatsoever. I’m sorry, but if that isn’t treason, tell me what is.”

Moulton said Congress needs to get to the bottom of this “to finally understand why Trump is so beholden to Putin and unwilling to take action.”

