Duckworth: Trump ‘Was Standing on Ground that Was Stolen’ at Mount Rushmore

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) said President Donald Trump was standing on “stolen” land at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota on Friday.

Duckworth said, “I think we should listen to everybody. I think we should listen to the argument there, but remember that the president at Mount Rushmore was standing on ground that was stolen from Native Americans who had actually been given that land during a treaty. And again, let’s talk about the greater context of where we are in our country right now.”

“We should be talking about the fact that COVID-19 is experiencing a resurgence, and both this president and the man he put in charge of the pandemic response team, the vice president, have both failed miserably at their jobs,” she continued. “I’m more worried about the 130,000 who have lost their lives recently and the thousands and thousands of more Americans who are sick than I am our historical past. We need to talk about what we’re doing to bring this country off the brink of chaos that it’s in.”

