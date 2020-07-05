Miami Mayor Gimenez: ‘Protests Had a Lot to Do with’ Florida Coronavirus Spike

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez acknowledged the waves of protests and civil unrest have something to do with the current COVID-19 flare-up going on around the country.

Gimenez also blamed other gatherings for the increase, which he said included socializing at beaches, bars and restaurants.

“I think obviously the protests had a lot to do with it,” he said. “We had, you know, thousands of young people together outside, a lot of them not wearing masks. And we know when you do that, and you are talking, and you are chanting, etc., that really spreads the virus.”

“So absolutely, the protests had something to do with it,” Gimenez continued. “But also our people, our residents, did not — I think they let their guard down and started to socialize. And again, that also has to do with it. So it’s all the above. I’m not saying it’s just that, but it was a contributing factor.”

