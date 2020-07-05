Rice: Trump’s ‘Incompetence and Callous Leadership’ Costs Lives

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” former Obama administration National Security Adviser Susan Rice said President Donald Trump’s “incompetence and callous leadership” cost tens of thousands of American lives in the coronavirus pandemic.

Rice said, “The president went to Mount Rushmore and stood at the White House yesterday on our Independence weekend and decided that he was going to stake his legacy and his campaign on preserving confederate monuments and the relics of slavery rather than uniting this country at a time when we need it so badly, rather than laying out an agenda for a second time. He is running away from reality, running away from 130,000 American souls who have died of coronavirus.”

She added, “I just want to get Joe Biden elected and see the Democrats control the Senate and retain the House because, Andrea, we are at a moment that our democracy is at stake. The world is at stake where the lives of tens of thousands of Americans are on the line, lost to incompetence and callous leadership that could care less. We’ve got to change that. This country is a tremendous place, but we have work to do to perfect it. We have work to do to unite it, and this president could care less. We need new leadership. And so in whatever capacity, I can serve to support Joe Biden and support this country, that’s what I’m going to do.”

