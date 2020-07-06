Al Franken: Trump Is Cheating — ‘If It’s a Close Election, He May Not Leave’

Monday on MSNBC, comedian and former Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) said President Donald Trump is cheating by attempting to suppress vote-by-mail and may not leave if the election is close.

Franken said, “Joe Biden is a person with tremendous empathy. And he’s going to be, I hope, inheriting a country that unfortunately is badly wounded right now. And we need someone who can heal and not someone who can only, only, only divide. That’s this guy’s one move. Joe Biden has to win and win big for a number of reasons. One, if Trump wins, it’s a disaster for a democracy, and it’s disastrous for our country. Two, they’re going to do everything they can to cheat. My last podcast was on trying to get, you know, vote by mail. There’s no reason not to vote by mail. We have five states that vote 100% by mail. There’s no fraud in those states.”

He continued, “They’re going to do everything they can to suppress votes. And finally, if it’s a close election, he may not leave.”

He added, “So, I think the good news is, you know, you saw Trump the other day, Hannity asked him what his goals were for a second term. He had nothing, absolutely nothing. Joe Biden can answer that question what he wants to do. He wants a competent government that can build infrastructure. Americans want roads and bridges and airports and trains that just reasonable the rest of the developed world.”

