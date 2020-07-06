Lindsey Graham: ‘I Don’t Think Bubba Wallace Has Anything to Apologize For’

Monday on Fox News Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) commented on President Donald Trump’s tweet about driver Bubba Wallace and NASCAR’s Confederate flag ban.

Trump tweeted:

Has @BubbaWallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX? That & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 6, 2020

On NASCAR’s Confederate flag ban, Graham said, “They’re trying to grow the sport. I’ve lived in South Carolina all my life. If you’re in business, the Confederate flag is not a good way to grow your business. The idea that Bubba Wallace, who is the only, I think, African American driver was upset by somebody finding a noose in the garage made perfect sense to me.”

He added, “NASCAR is trying to grow the sport, and one way you grow the sport is you take images that divide us and ask that they not be brought into the venue. That makes sense to me.”

When asked about Trump’s tweet, Graham said, “I don’t think Bubba Wallace has anything to apologize for. I do say this about the drivers, even though it was a noose created to hold the door open in the times in which we live there is a lot of anxiety, so what did you see? You saw the best in NASCAR. When there was a chance that it was a threat against Bubba Wallace, they all rallied to Bubba’s side. I would be looking to celebrate that kind of attitude more than being worried about it being a hoax.”

