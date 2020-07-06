Pompeo: Susan Rice ‘Has a History of Going on Sunday Shows and Lying’

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo responded to criticism from former National Security Advisor Susan Rice’s attack on President Donald Trump and his administration’s foreign policy, particularly regarding Russia, a day early on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Pompeo called into question Rice’s track record on the Sunday morning national public affairs show and pointed to the round-robin of appearances Rice made on those programs in 2012 following the attack on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi, Libya.

“To hear Ambassador Rice talk that way is just crazy,” Pompeo said. “You know, she has a history of going on Sunday shows and lying. You all remember that — back in 2012, she went on five Sunday shows and Ambassador Chris Stevens, Sean Smith, Glenn Doherty and Tyrone Woods had all perished under her administration watching Benghazi, Libya. She went on and made up a story about a video and a protest when she knew full well that this was a terror attack. She did so because it was politically convenient to say that. It’s the worst kind of behavior from a national security leader.”

“And as for her comments about Russia, it was on the Obama watch, under the Susan Rice’s watch, under Vice President Biden’s watch that Ukraine had one-fifth of its real estate taken by Vladimir Putin with virtually no response,” he continued. “It was under her watch that Syria was handed over to the Russians as a result of a redline that Obama had drawn in the sand but then refused to enforce. And you’ll recall, too, that when it comes to having American soldiers taken care of, what she suggests this administration didn’t do, but as always, it was her administration that was underwriting the Iranian regime while it was killing American soldiers in the Middle East.”

“That was an administration that didn’t care about our soldiers, sailors, airmen, and Marines, and certainly didn’t act in a way that was securing the American national interest,” Pompeo added.

