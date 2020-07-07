McCaul on Trump Executive Orders: ‘You’re Going to See Sanctions Against the Chinese Communist Party’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Evening Edit,” House Foreign Affairs Committee ranking member Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) predicted that President Trump’s promised executive orders on China will include an executive order to implement the sanctions against the Chinese Communist Party for their actions in Hong Kong that were passed by the Congress last week and stated that the United States has no choice “but to issue the sanctions” against the CCP since Hong Kong can no longer be certified as autonomous anymore, “and it’s one country, one system, and that’s the Chinese Communist Party.”

McCaul stated, “I think you’re going to see the sanctions that we passed in the Congress. The president has yet to act on that. I think he will, in talking to Secretary Pompeo. You’re going to see sanctions against the Chinese Communist Party. It’s not something we wanted, really, to do. But they — he could not certify the autonomous nature of Hong Kong anymore. In other words, the one country, two systems has now failed, and it’s one country, one system, and that’s the Chinese Communist Party. So, we have no option but to issue the sanctions against them.”

