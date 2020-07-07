Wray: China’s Actions Pose ‘Greatest Long-Term Threat’ to our Economy – There’s Entire State Effort to Be ‘Only Superpower’

During a speech on Tuesday, FBI Director Christopher Wray warned that China’s counterintelligence and economic espionage is the “greatest long-term threat to our nation’s information and intellectual property, and to our economic vitality,” and China is engaging “in a whole-of-state effort to become the world’s only superpower by any means necessary.”

Wray said, “The greatest long-term threat to our nation’s information and intellectual property, and to our economic vitality, is the counterintelligence and economic espionage threat from China. It’s a threat to our economic security, and by extension, to our national security.”

He added that it’s “the people of the United States who are the victims of what amounts to Chinese theft on a scale so massive that it represents one of the largest transfers of wealth in human history. If you’re an American adult, it is more likely than not that China has stolen your personal data.”

Wray continued, “Our data isn’t the only thing at stake here, so are our health, our livelihoods, and our security. … And at this very moment, China is working to compromise American healthcare organizations, pharmaceutical companies, and academic institutions conducting essential COVID-19 research.”

He also stated, “China is engaged in a whole-of-state effort to become the world’s only superpower by any means necessary.”

