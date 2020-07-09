De Blasio: We’re Cancelling Large Events, ‘Have to Respect’ Protests Are ‘Historic Moment of Change’

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) defended his decision to cancel all large events in the city through the end of September, and stated that the protests are part of a “historic moment of change” and we “have to respect that, but also say to people, the kinds of gatherings we’re used to, the parades, the fairs, we just can’t have that while we’re focusing on health right now.”

De Blasio said that the restriction on large events “means like street fairs. It means big, outdoor concerts. And it means things like parades. Things that, here in the city, can mean, not just thousands, tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands of people. It’s just not time for that now.”

Host Wolf Blitzer asked, “What about protests? If people want to march down 5th Avenue, are they going to be allowed to do so?”

De Blasio responded, “Look, Wolf, this is always an area of real sensitivity. If you’re just talking about health, we would always say, hey, folks, stay at home if you can. But we understand, at this moment in history, people are talking about the need for historic changes. I mean, today, in New York City, recognizing the power and the meaning of the message black lives matter, which we did in front of Trump Tower today. This is a historic moment of change. We have to respect that, but also say to people, the kinds of gatherings we’re used to, the parades, the fairs, we just can’t have that while we’re focusing on health right now.”

(h/t Daily Caller)

