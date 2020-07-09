Loeffler Decries BLM, ‘Cancel Culture’ — No Plans to Sell Stake in WNBA Franchise

Wednesday during an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), who is in an election fight for her U.S. Senate seat, pushed back against Black Lives Matter (BLM) in the wake of announcing her opposition to the WNBA’s decision honor BLM on the grounds it sends a message of exclusion.

Loffler, who owns a stake in the Atlanta Dream WNBA franchise, argued the league should not honor the controversial political movement.

“I adamantly oppose the Black Lives Matter political movement, which has advocated for the defunding of police, called for the removal of Jesus from churches and the disruption of the nuclear family structure, harbored anti-Semitic views, and promoted violence and destruction across the country,” she said in a statement earlier this week.

During an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” she echoed that criticism by pointed to what the organization advocates.

“Look, there is no room in this country for racism, but that isn’t what the Black Lives Matter political organization is about,” Loeffler said. “They want to abolish the police completely within five years. And we can see what is happening across the country with this threat of defunding the police which this BLM organization is leading the charge. You have seen anarchy and riots. You have seen murders in Atlanta. This organization didn’t come out and protest the murder of an eight-year-old girl in our streets as a result of this mob rule that was happening in this autonomous zone. Where are the voices on that?”

“And so I felt like I have to speak up to make sure people understand that this organization is divisive in its goals,” she continued. “It’s anti-Semitic. It doesn’t support the nuclear family. And so this is what we need to understand.”

Host Laura Ingraham asked Loeffler how she could continue her role with the WNBA, given the backlash to her statement.

“This isn’t about me,” Loeffler said. “This is about every American’s right to speak out, to enjoy free speech, and to support whatever cause, and not be canceled. We have this cancel culture that is threatening America, and the foundation of it is that Americans are afraid to speak out because of the cancel culture. And I’m not going to be silenced by it. And I encourage other Americans to speak out. And I’m going to stand for them because I am taking attacks from the left. And they don’t want — they are not just attacking me, they want to destroy me.”

Loeffler said she would not sell her stake in the Atlanta franchise when pressed by Ingraham.

