Missouri AG on Reported McCloskey Search: Prosecutor Has ‘Record’ of ‘Politically-Motivated Decisions’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox News @ Night,” Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt (R) reacted to reports that a search warrant was served by St. Louis police on the home of Mark and Patricia McCloskey by stating that Missouri law gives individuals “really expansive authority” to protect themselves and their property and said that St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner (D) “has a record of making politically-motivated decisions not based on the law.”

Schmitt said that under the state’s Castle Doctrine law, “an individual has really expansive authority to protect their own lives, their home, and their property. And I think the story here to watch here is the local prosecutor, Kim Gardner. Kim Gardner has an abysmal record in prosecuting violent crime, has recently released and been complicit in the release of dozens and dozens of inmates who have been charged with violent crimes, and has a record of making politically-motivated decisions not based on the law. So, this is certainly something to watch.”

He added, “It’s hard to get into the mind of Kim Gardner. As I said, she has a sketchy track record of making politically based decisions.”

