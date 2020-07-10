Trump: ‘Something Will Be Happening with Venezuela’ and America Will ‘Be Very Much Involved’

During an interview with Noticias Telemundo released on Friday, President Trump stated that “Something will be happening with Venezuela” and that the United States will “be very much involved.” Trump also vowed to “take care of the people of Venezuela” and support whoever the people of Venezuela elect and support as their leader.

Host Jose Diaz-Balart asked, “For you, Venezuela, is it Guaido, is it Maduro, is it U.S. intervention?”

Trump responded, “It’s freedom for their people. It’s freedom. Venezuela was a rich country 15 years ago, and it’s been destroyed by two people, but a system, a horrible system. … And something will happen with Venezuela. That’s all I can tell you. Something will be happening with Venezuela.”

Diaz-Balart then asked, “Through the United States?”

Trump responded, “We’ll be very much involved.”

Diaz-Balart then questioned Trump on if he is still supporting Guaido, and Trump responded that he supports whoever the people of Venezuela support and elect and that Guaido appears to be the person who was elected, but he appears to be losing power due to the problems in Venezuela’s system.

Trump further stated, “We’re going to take care of the people of Venezuela.”

