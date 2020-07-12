MD Gov. Hogan: Trump Admin Should Have Had National Strategy on Coronavirus

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Gov. Larry Hogan (R-MD) argued the Trump administration made mistakes on the coronavirus pandemic.

Host Chuck Todd said, “Let’s talk about the bigger picture here at 30,000 feet. You’re on these weekly phone calls with the task force because they supposedly have these open lines with the governors. We hear from the vice president a lot, but results are just that. Why are we in a worse position than Europe from your perspective?”

Hogan said, “Well, it’s a great question. First of all, yes, we are now doing weekly calls, and it started out doing a couple of times a week, and I’ll give the administration credit for this, and they’ve done an excellent job of communicating from the beginning of the crisis, and almost all of the nation’s governors are on these videoconference calls with what sometimes the president and typically the vice president runs these calls with the coronavirus task force, and many of the cabinet members and they try to keep us up-to-date. I think they’ve made progress in a number of areas with respect to now getting PPE out to some of the states and working together with us, but there’s no question that mistakes were made, that we should have had a national testing strategy, and we should have been on top of this, and we should have had a much more clear, national strategy and been communicating much earlier on in the process. And I think the governor his to step up and be on the front lines, but we had 50 different states with 50 different strategies, and some did better than others.”

