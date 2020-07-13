Pelosi: ‘I’m Very Afraid of Where We Are Now’ Because of Trump Administration’s Ignorance

Monday on MSNBC, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said she was “very afraid” of where the country is as a result of the Trump administration’s “ignorance” in their response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Host Craig Melvin asked, “Madam Speaker, as you know, the secretary of education on Sunday, she refused to say whether schools should follow guidelines from the CDC on reopening. She says those guidelines are meant to be flexible. There’s been some reporting that we’re going to get some new CDC guidelines this week that would help dictate whether the schools should reopen and how. Have you been in contact with the CDC? Do you know what these guidelines are going to look like?”

Pelosi said, “No. What I heard was that they were going to respond to a tweet by the president. I would hope they would be responsive to the science. I’m always happy when there are new guidelines if they’re based on additional information scientifically based. So we’ll see what they are. But this is as serious as it gets. Here we have a pandemic. We’re talking about the education of our children. We’re talking about what that means to families in terms of their ability to go back to work. We can open the economy. We can open our schools if we test, trace, treat, separate, mask, hygiene, and the rest. But we have to make a national decision to do it.”

She added, “I’ll tell you this, I’m very afraid of where we are now because of the ignorance in the administration about what needs to be done, the recognition of the challenge that we face, and the threat to the health and well-being of the American people. And if we don’t make the investments, including putting money in the pockets of the American people with unemployment insurance and direct payments, including honoring our heroes, our health care workers, our transit, teachers, sanitation workers, our public employees, if we don’t put that money there, we’re not going to be able — we’re going to pay a big price worse hit on the economy.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN