GOP Sen. Kennedy: Those Wanting to Keep Schools Closed for Political Gain ‘Can Kiss My Ass’

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) took on those seeking to use the education system as a pawn in an election season political battle.

Kennedy did not mince word in his message for those who wanted schools to remain shut down for the wrong reasons. While he acknowledged there were those with well-intentioned reasons for wanting to keep schools closed due to coronavirus, there were those who saw it as good politics for their cause.

“America is going through a rough patch right now, Sean,” he said. “Some people seem to be enjoying it. Maybe they just hate America. They just enjoy watching the world burn. I think some are — are liking the chaos because they think it gives them a political advantage. Part of that chaos is being caused by our school closing. For our kids, we need to open them. I can promise you for many of our kids — keeping these schools closed is going to hurt them far worse than the coronavirus can.”

“France, Germany, Denmark, Austria, Vietnam, even Vietnam have opened their schools,” Kennedy continued. “And they have done it safely and we can too and we should too. And if I can say one other thing — I know some people in good faith disagree with me, and I respect that. Let’s have the debate. But there are some people who want to keep our schools closed because they think it gives them a political advantage. And they are using our kids as political pawns.

“And to them I say, unashamedly, they can kiss my ass. That’s wrong to do that the kids of America. Not the people in good faith, but those who are enjoying the chaos because they think it’s going to help them in November,” he added.

