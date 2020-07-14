Hillary Clinton: We Have to Be Ready if Trump Doesn’t ‘Go Quietly’

Monday on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show,” former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton proclaimed “we have to be ready” for President Donald Trump does not go quietly if he loses.

Host Trevor Noah said, “It seems like America is on an ominous path to a November date when there is going to be a lot of questions in and around the election. Donald Trump is vehemently against mail-in voting. What do you make of this, and what do you think the path is to getting people the easiest access to casting their votes?”

Clinton said, “Republicans have to prongs to their strategy to try and win. The first one is prevent as many people who think they won’t vote for them from voting. So you know, make the lines really long where young people vote, or African-Americans vote or Hispanics vote. Try to make vote-by-mail as difficult as possible, claim it’s fraudulent when indeed it’s not, in fact, that is how Donald Trump votes and everybody who knows about vote-by-mail understands that.”

When asked what if Trump calms we can’t trust the election because of voting fraud, Clinton said, “Well, I think it is a fair point to raise as to whether or not, if he loses, he’s going to go quietly or not. And we have to be ready for that. But there have been so many academic studies and other analyses, which point out that it’s just an inaccurate, fraudulent claim.”

She added, “Look, I want a fair election. If people get to vote and they, for whatever reason, vote for Donald Trump, OK, we’ll accept it. Not happily. But I don’t think that’s what will happen. Because I think the more people who can actually get to the polls, whether by mail or in person and get their votes counted, then we are going to have the kind of election we should have. And then it will be a win both in the popular vote and the Electoral College.”

