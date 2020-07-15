CNN’s Cuomo: Trump’s Goya Endorsement Amid Spiking Pandemic Is ‘Bullsh*t’

Wednesday on CNN, anchor Chris Cuomo said President Donald Trump taking a photo with several of Goya’s food products on his desk in the White House to endorse Goya amidst a boycott over CEO Robert Unanue’s support for the president was “bullshit.”

Cuomo said, “Let’s start with this. The pandemic is in full effect. It’s feasting on us, especially red states whose governors followed Trump’s trail of denial to their own detriment.”

Showing the picture of Trump with the Goya products, Cuomo said, “You tell me how a president in the middle of a pandemic has got time for this bullshit?! Are you kidding me?! Hawking products? Goya, I don’t care who it is. Resolute desk? This is what he’s resolute about? Pandemic priorities? His daughter Ivanka, top White House adviser, are you kidding me? Marketing for a brand following calls for a boycott after Goya’s CEO heaped praise on Trump last week. On your dime, in the middle of a pandemic, they’re selling beans. Are you kidding me? This is not left and right. This is reasonable, my brothers and sisters. The guy is sitting at the Resolute Desk with a bunch of Goya products. Proof positive of why we need many Fauci’s, but we only have one.”

He added, “What good reason? That’s the question. Now, you say, ‘None. OK, so what’s the bad reason? Now things start to look more clear. Shift the blame, put stink on Fauci, sell your beans. Cut out the CDC from data information. What’s the good reason? Well, some hospitals weren’t reporting. What does that have to do with the CDC being cut out? Make them report better. National Guard? Give us the data in the administration? Why? I don’t know a good reason, but I know a bad one. Lie, deny and defy. The president keeps telling you the problem is testing. You don’t think that has anything to do with his desire for this information? Wake up. This is what’s making us sick.”

