Todd: MSNBC’s Daytime Newscasts Have ‘No Editorial Point of View’

At the end of an interview with Trump Campaign Director of Communications Tim Murtaugh on Wednesday’s “MSNBC Live,” NBC host Chuck Todd stated that “there is no editorial point of view here on any of these newscasts on MSNBC in the daytime.”

Murtaugh responded to a question from Todd’s co-host, Katy Tur, on the safety of Trump’s events by stating that the Trump rallies took precautions and argued that Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt’s (R) coronavirus diagnosis could not be pinned on the rally in Oklahoma because it took place 25 days after the rally.

Murtaugh concluded his remarks by referencing the recent protests and stating that there wasn’t an “organized effort” to ensure precautions at the protests, and “I do not recall MSNBC or CNN or anybody else being concerned about the safety of people who attended those gatherings. But, suddenly, when it is involving a President Trump rally, then, of course, then these safety measures are of a paramount. But when it’s a large gathering with a political message that MSNBC would agree with, suddenly, safety measures are really on the back burner.”

Tur concluded the interview, but remarked that “the president is the only one having indoor rallies or events of that scale in the entire country. Again, the protests were outdoors. All of the doctors and health experts say that that is a safer place to hold them. I attended a number of those rallies, everybody was wearing a mask, hand sanitizer was handed out. And we just saw the images of those rallies, people were not wearing masks inside the president’s rally. There was not social distancing being practiced. We saw the signs being removed from seats. So, you can say you handed out hand sanitizer and gave out masks, they weren’t wearing them. And also, Dr. Fauci today has said that the incubation period for this disease could be longer than just two weeks.”

Murtaugh sarcastically remarked, “I appreciate that speech, Katy. Thank you.”

Before going to commercial, Todd stated, “And just a reminder, for what it’s worth, there is no editorial point of view here on any of these newscasts on MSNBC in the daytime.”

