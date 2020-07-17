Fauci: Trump Isn’t Trying to Discredit Me, I Believe I Have Full Support and Backing

During an interview with “PBS NewsHour” on Friday, White House Coronavirus Task Force Dr. Anthony Fauci stated that he doesn’t think President Trump or White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows are trying to discredit him and stated that he believes that he has the full support of the White House and the president.

Host Judy Woodruff asked, “Are you convinced that the White House is not trying to discredit you, Dr. Fauci?”

Fauci responded, “I think you’ve got to be careful when you say the White House, there are — the White House, in general, is not trying to. Certainly, the president is not. I certainly believe that Mark Meadows is not. What happened with Peter Navarro and that editorial, I can’t even comment on that. That just is beyond my comprehension why he did that. But I do not believe that the White House is trying to discredit me, no I don’t.”

Woodruff later asked, “Do you think you have the full backing and support of the White House, from the president on down?”

Fauci answered, “I do. I do. I believe I do. I spoke to the president about that. I believe I do.”

