Brooks: Biden Running ‘a Very Good Campaign’ – He’s Being Kept ‘Somewhat under Wraps’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden is running “a very good campaign” and is being kept “somewhat under wraps,” but is also focusing “a part of his campaign on the white working class” and doesn’t put this group off by being “a coastal elitist.”

Brooks said, “Well, Biden’s running an underappreciated campaign, I think a very good campaign. They are keeping him somewhat under wraps, but he’s making enough statements to be in the news.”

Brooks continued, “And then he’s focused his campaign and — at least a part of his campaign on the white working class. … And this is a very important part of the Republican base. This is the Republican base. Trump beat Clinton among this group by 28%. But Biden is able to speak to this group. He doesn’t, frankly, offend this group by being, frankly, a coastal elitist. And in the two financial packages he announced this week, he sends money directly at the white working class. … And if he can take the white working class away from the Republicans, then he’s re-created the New Deal coalition, and realigned our politics.”

