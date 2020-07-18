Kudlow: ‘We’re Looking at Re-Employment Benefits’

During an interview aired on Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street,” White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow stated that the White House is not going to eliminate unemployment benefits. He added that the White House is looking at various ways of capping total unemployment benefits and at “re-employment benefits” that will provide an incentive for people to go back to work.

Kudlow said, [relevant remarks begin around 5:30] “By the way, some people are asking me, why are you getting rid of unemployment benefits when you still have a lot of unemployment? The answer is we’re not. … Now, a couple things: We are looking at various ways to cap total unemployment benefits, federal and state and local. We’re looking at various ways to do that, which will provide plenty of liquidity and support and assistance to those who are — don’t have a job to go back to, but it will not deter them from working. We will keep the incentive structure to go back to work in play. Second, we’re looking at re-employment benefits. I can’t quote specific numbers. Because that’s still under discussion. But that, too, will provide an incentive to go back to work, re-employment.”

