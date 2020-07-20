Al Sharpton: Trump’s Fort Bragg Comment Proves He Is a Bigot 

Sunday MSNBC host Al Sharpton commented to TMZ about President Donald Trump’s remarks on “Fox News Sunday,” invoking Sharpton’s name while discussing renaming military bases that were named for Confederate leaders.

Sharpton, “I think it was failed sarcasm. I think it was because I’m usually the one that stands up to him on racial issues, whether it was Birtherism or the Central Park Five or on these statues. When he thinks race, I’m the one that comes to him like a flea that won’t get out of your eye. I’ve been the racial person that has been all in his eye for decades about his bigotry and his racism.”

When asked why Trump is passionate about defending Confederate tributes, Sharpton said, “I used to give him the benefit of the doubt, but the only way he could be comfortable with that is he is a bigot. Why would you want to fight passionately to honor bigots unless it was fine with you? And if bigotry is fine with you, the noun form of that is that you are a bigot.”

