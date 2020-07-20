Biden: There’s ‘Preoccupation’ with Covering Everything Trump Says, Even When He Says Things That Aren’t True

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “the ReidOut,” 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden criticized “the idea that we cover everything” President Trump says and the “fascination with covering everything he says” even though reporters, as the president speaks, are saying that what the president says is inaccurate.

Host Joy Reid asked Biden if he has considered doing his own coronavirus briefings now that President Trump has announced he will resume his daily coronavirus briefings.

Biden responded, “Well, I have. But, you know — and I’ve done a number of them, as you recall, Joy, when he was doing it. But there still is this overwhelming preoccupation with the president. And he’s the president, so I get that part, but the idea that we cover everything he says, even when — I never thought I’d see a time when senior and major reporters like you are watching something the president says and, as he speaks, and I don’t mean just anybody who’s progressive, I mean, across the board, saying, like Chris Wallace, that’s not true, Mr. President. That’s not what happened, Mr. President. And — but there seems to be such a fascination with covering everything he says.”

