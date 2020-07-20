GOP Rep. Stefanik: ‘I Anticipate a Robust Coronavirus Relief Package’

In an interview on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends” on Monday, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) said she anticipated another “robust” coronavirus relief package.

According to the New York State Republican lawmaker, the focus is on getting Americans back to work and reopening schools.

“I anticipate a robust coronavirus relief package,” she said. “This is on top of the largest economic rescue, of course, working with the Trump administration. I anticipate that there will be additional stimulus funding really targeted towards families that need it the most. I also think we really need to focus on getting people back to work. So you will see the importance of liability protections not just for our small businesses but really, any place of work, including colleges and universities, and nonprofits.”

“In addition, you will see robust funding for school districts,” Stefanik added. “I know that parents and families are eager to get their kids safely back to school and our schools are going to need funding across the country to do that.”

