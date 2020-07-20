Pelosi: ‘Whether He Knows It Yet or Not’ Trump Will Be Leaving the White House — Even If He ‘Has to Be Fumigated’

In a Monday appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) weighed in on the possibility of President Donald Trump refusing to leave the White House if he loses to presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden.

“Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski asked Pelosi about Trump’s interview with Fox News’ Chris Wallace and said the president did not say one way or the other if he would leave.

According to Pelosi, Trump is leaving the White House, “whether he knows it yet or not,” even if he “has to be fumigated.”

“The fact is whether he knows it yet or not, he will be leaving,” Pelosi told Brzezinski. “Just because he might not want to move out of the White House doesn’t mean we won’t have an inauguration ceremony to inauguration a duly elected President of the United States. And you know, I’m second in line to the presidency just last week I had my regular continuation of government briefing. This might interest you because I say to them, this is never going to happen, God willing it never will, but there is a process. It has nothing to do with the certain occupant of the White House doesn’t feel like moving and has to be fumigated out of there because the presidency is the presidency. It’s not geography or location so, so much for him. I wouldn’t spend so much time on it that’s a victory for him because then we’re not talking about your first, more important subject, which is, what are we going to do to stop this vicious virus that is making an assault on our health, again, our lives, our livelihood and life of our democracy.”

