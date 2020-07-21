Pelosi: COVID Is ‘the Trump Virus’ – Wearing Masks Was Important in March and He Shouldn’t Have Held Rallies

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) referred to coronavirus as “the Trump virus” and stated that “If it’s important to wear a mask now, it would have been important to wear it in March,” and that if he had told people to socially distance “instead of having rallies and political whatever they were, then more people would have followed his lead.”

Pelosi said, “Well, I think with the president’s comments today, he recognized the mistakes that he has made, by now embracing mask-wearing, and the recognition this is not a hoax, it is a pandemic, that has gotten worse before it will get better. Because of his inaction, and, in fact, clearly, it is the Trump virus.”

She added, “If he had said months ago, let’s wear masks, let’s not — let’s socially distance, instead of having rallies and political whatever they were, then more people would have followed his lead. … I think a good deal of what we have suffered is clearly the Trump virus.”

Host Wolf Blitzer then asked, “So, what you’re saying is that thousands of Americans have died because of what the president has done or not done. Is that what you’re saying?”

Pelosi responded, “Yes. That’s what I’m saying. I think it’s clearly evident. … If it’s important to wear a mask now, it would have been important to wear it in March, instead of telling us that, by April, we’d all be going to church together.”

