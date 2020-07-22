Biden: Trump Is Country’s ‘First’ Racist President

Biden says Trump is America's first racist president: "We’ve had racists, and they’ve existed, they’ve tried to get elected president. He’s the first one that has.” pic.twitter.com/BbOG3GgXvq

Wednesday during a remote union town hall meeting, Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden called President Donald Trump was the country’s “first” racist president.

When asked about Trump’s use of the term “China virus,” Biden said, “The way he deals with people based on the color of their skin, their national origin, where they’re from, is absolutely sickening.”

He added, “No sitting president has ever done this. Never, never, never. No Republican president has done this — no Democratic president. We’ve had racists, and they’ve existed, they’ve tried to get elected president. He’s the first one that has.”

