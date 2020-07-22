Trump: Cuomo’s Nursing Home Policy a ‘Mistake, But He’s Worked Very Hard’

During a portion of an interview aired on Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox News @ Night,” President Trump stated that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D) nursing home policy during the coronavirus pandemic “was a sad mistake,” and Cuomo could have made better use of the Javits Center, but Cuomo has “worked very hard.”

Trump said, “We gave them a tremendous facility that they really didn’t use. We built a hospital with 2,800 beds. They could have used that. That was clean, 100% clean, and unfortunately, they made — and it was a mistake, and it was a sad mistake, but he’s worked very hard. I mean, in all fairness to Gov. Cuomo, he’s worked very hard. We’ve gotten along very well. I think, overall, he’s actually said we’ve done an outstanding job.”

He continued, “So, we moved the ship in. We had a lot of room there. It wasn’t utilized like it could have been, and we had the Javits convention center, where we had 2,800 beds built, and that wasn’t used or certainly, not very much. It would’ve been great, in retrospect, if they would have used that for some of these patients, moving infected people back in certainly was not the answer.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett