Doug Collins: Pelosi Not Speaker of the House — She Is the ‘Head of the Democratic Party Running a Political Campaign’

Friday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) explained how House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) role as changed, from the leader of a legislative body to serving a political function.

Collins, a candidate for U.S. Senate in Georgia, argued Pelosi’s main focus was on defeating President Donald Trump this November.

“I mean, look — when you say the Speaker of the House, she’s not the Speaker of the House any longer,” he said. “She is the head of the Democratic Party running a political campaign. And by the way, I’ve never seen Nancy Pelosi actually really concerned about spending money on everything that would eventually put people under the government control. She does have problems wanting to spend and never saying enough when it comes to border security or funding military, doing the things like that, but when it comes to just giving out money she’s never had a problem, you know, running up a debt that she has no idea of paying that.”

“But it all goes back to one thing, Brian, and they all — it’s this obsessing with defeating this president,” Collins added. “They have no desire, no plan of anything else except to defeat the president, and nothing’s ever enough for Speaker Pelosi unless it’s a bigger government and a government agenda.”

