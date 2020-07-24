Seattle Mayor: ‘Looking at Every Option’ if Feds Act Like They Did in Portland

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan (D) said that her city is “looking at every option” including charging federal agents if they start taking actions similar to what they have done in Portland and stated that the city has “a lawsuit ready to go” if federal agents act as they have in Portland.

Host Mehdi Hasan asked, “So, if the feds start doing the kind of actions they were doing in Portland, if we see the kind of show of force, people being bundled into unmarked cars in Seattle, what can you do to stop them? Is there anything you can do to stop them? The DA in Philadelphia, Larry Krasner (D), has talked about prosecuting federal agents.”

Durkan responded, “So, we’re looking at every option. I met today with the lawyers, not for — just for the city, but for the Attorney General’s office, Bob Ferguson (D), as well as our county prosecutor, to see what steps we could take in our — Pete Holmes, who’s our City Attorney. We have a lawsuit ready to go to file with the court that if they even start to do actions like they’re doing in Portland, we will ask the federal court to stop them.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett