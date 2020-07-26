Chicago Mayor Lightfoot Blames Other States for Chicago’s Gun Violence Problem

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Chicago’s high gun violence rates were a result of the city “being inundated with guns from states that have virtually no gun control.”

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “President Trump said he had a great talk with you and suggested that if he had his way, he would flood the city of Chicago with federal law enforcement. I want to play some sound from him and get your reaction. Take a listen.”

In a clip, Trump said, “We could solve it. If they invited us in, we’d go in with 50,000, 75,000 people. We would be able to solve it like you wouldn’t believe and quick. But they just don’t want to ask. Maybe for political reasons, but they don’t want to ask. It’s a disgrace.”

Tapper said, “What’s your response, madame mayor?”

Lightfoot said, “That’s classic Trump hyperbole. I sent him a letter on Monday outlining the very specific things that the federal government is unqualified to help with starting with common-sense gun control. The fact of the matter is our gun problem is related to the fact that we have too many illegal guns on the street. 60% of which, 60% of which come from states outside of Illinois. We are being inundated with guns from states that have virtually no gun control, no background checks, no ban on assault weapons. That is hurting cities like Chicago. That is the thing that if the president wanted to help and the other things I identified in my letter he could do today, tomorrow, but he is not really interested in helping in that way.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN