Demings: Trump Is Willing to ‘Cheat to Win’ — He Invites Foreign Meddling in Elections

Sunday on MSNBC’s “Velshi,” Rep. Val Demings (D-FL), who has been mentioned as a potential Vice President pick on the Democratic ticket, said President Donald Trump was willing to “cheat to win, which she said included “foreign powers” interfering in the election.

Demings said, “The president is doing everything he can to instill fear, to further divide us as a nation. But then remember, we’re talking about a president who is already demonstrated that he will cheat to win, that he will sow disinformation and does not mind inviting foreign powers to interfere in our election. So he’s using fear while Joe Biden is talking about a plan for the future. We’re in a public health pandemic. He has a plan for that. We have tens of millions of people who are unemployed.”

“He has a plan for that,” she added. “Division, addressing systemic racism, Joe Biden has talked about how he will do that and how it will be one of his top priorities. I would say to the voters, stay focused. We have some major issues that we’re dealing with and we need to elect no one who is serious about dealing with those issues and get rid of the person in the White House who does not have a clue.”

