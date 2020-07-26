Pressley: ‘Clueless, Callous’ Trump Is a ‘Threat to the Public Health’ and Our Democracy

Sunday on MSNBC, Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) called President Donald Trump a “threat to the public health and indeed to our very democracy,” while making a case for more government assistance to weather the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pressley said, “Donald Trump and this administration, they carry his clueless, callous, water on this. I remember saying to Secretary Mnuchin I don’t know any family that could weather this pandemic on a one-time, $1,200 cash infusion, and that was just for ten weeks. Of course, we continue to be in this. So, folks, you need to vote. We cannot afford—forget four more years of this administration. We can’t afford four more minutes.”

“They’re a threat to the public health and indeed to our very democracy,” she continued. “Which is why I have been especially put off by the disingenuous condolences offered on the transition of Representative John Lewis because they are not showing that they’re connected to the hurts of the American people that need to preserve our democracy and to mitigate the hurt of the American people they’re feeling in the midst of this crisis within a crisis, based on the bills that keep piling up on Mitch McConnell’s desk.”

